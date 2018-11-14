SCSU Basketball Crushes Crown Tuesday

The #18 St. Cloud State men's basketball team crushed Crown College 121-81 Tuesday night at Halenbeck Hall. The Huskies are now 3-0 on the season.

SCSU had seven players register double-digit points in the win, with Gage Davis and Adam Heede-Andersen leading the way with 19 points each. Brindley Theisen scored 14 points, including four three-pointers, and Jace Kitchen added 15 points off the bench for the Huskies.

St. Cloud State will host MSU-Mankato Saturday afternoon at Halenbeck Hall Saturday afternoon. The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports, with pregame coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m.