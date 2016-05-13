SCSU Baseball Tops Crookston In NSIC Tourney

St. Cloud State beat Minnesota-Crookston 17-3 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball tournament Thursday afternoon at Dick Putz Field.

Brandon Arnold, Zak Hoffman and Reese Gregory all hit home runs for the Huskies in the win, and Jackson Goplen added four hits and three runs batted in.

ELSEWHERE:

#8 Sioux Falls 1 vs # 1 UMD 10

#5 Concordia 8 vs #4 MSU-Mankato 4

#7 Northern State 4 #2 Augustana 8

ELIMINATION

Minnesota Mankato 6, Sioux Falls 4

Northern State 8, Crookston 6

FRIDAY:

12 PM Concordia vs Duluth @ Faber

12 PM SCSU vs Augustana @ Putz

3 PM MSU Mankato vs SCSU Augie loser

IF Huskies win they will play at 12 PM Saturday