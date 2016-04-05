SCSU Baseball Sweeps SW Minnesota State Monday

The #1 ranked St. Cloud State University baseball team beat Southwest Minnesota State in a pair of games Monday in Marshall, MN. The Huskies took game one 8-2 before a wild 24-13 win in game two.

Zach Hoffman paced the Huskies in game one with three hits, including a home run, along with a pair of runs and two runs batted in. Zak Hoffman, Judd Davis and Reese Gregory had a pair of hits in the win as well.

Kyle Lieser, Karl Sorenson, and both Hoffmans had four hits apiece for SCSU in the game two blowout, while Brandon Arnold had three hits and scored six runs for the Huskies.