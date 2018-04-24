SCSU Baseball Splits With Mankato Monday

The SCSU baseball team split a pair of games with rival Mankato Monday night in Bemidji. The Huskies also split a pair of games with the Mavericks Sunday night, and their record now stands at 23-11 on the season.

Former Cathedral Crusader Dominic Austin was dominant in SCSU's 2-1 opening game win. Austing allowed just one run on three hits while striking out seven Mavericks. The Huskies got two runs in the third inning, with the first coming when Jackson Goplen was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Mavericks earned the split with an 8-2 win in game two. Offense was at a premium for the Huskies, with a Goplen home run and Aaron Hammann RBI single accounting for the team's only runs.