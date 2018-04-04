SCSU Baseball Series Moved To Thursday

The doubleheader between the St. Cloud State baseball team and Augustana in Sioux Falls, South Dakota has been moved from Wednesday to Thursday due to inclement weather.

The Huskies have already played six straight games in noted hot weather hot-spot Sioux Falls, posting a 4-2 record against the University of Sioux Falls and Northern State.

SCSU is 15-8 so far this season, including a seven-game winning streak that stretched from March 19th-29th. The Huskies currently sit in fourth place in the NSIC standings, with their 8-3 conference record putting them behind Augustana (11-1), Minot State (12-2) and rival Minnesota State-Mankato (11-3).

The Huskies are scheduled to host Wayne State at Joe Faber Field on April 7th and 8th in St. Cloud. Temperatures are expected to be in the 20's on those dates, casting doubts over whether or not the series will happen in the Granite City.