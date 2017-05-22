SCSU Baseball Season Comes To A Close Sunday

The St. Cloud State baseball team lost a pair of games Sunday at the Central Regional in Emporia, Kansas. The losses end SCSU's season with a 41-18 record.

The Huskies lost a back-and-forth game with Lindenwood to start their day. The Huskies trailed 7-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning before scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the sixth.

St. Cloud State added another run in the bottom of the seventh inning to take an 8-7 lead, but Lindenwood scored three in the top of the ninth to pull away for the 10-8 win.