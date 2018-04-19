SCSU Baseball Posts Sweep In Crookston Wednesday

The St. Cloud State University baseball team posted a doubleheader sweep of the Golden Eagles Wednesday in Crookston. The Huskies won game one 5-1, then took game two 12-4.

The Huskies got big contributions from a pair of Cathedral Crusaders in game one. Catcher Bo Schmitz hit a home run, while starting pitcher Dominic Austing threw five shutout innings while allowing just four hits and striking out eight.

Schmitz had five hits in the game two blowout, including another home run, and finished with four runs scored and five runs batted in.

SCSU is now 21-10 overall this season and 14-5 in the NSIC. The Huskies are scheduled to play against Minnesota State-Mankato Saturday and Sunday at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.