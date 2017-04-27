SCSU Baseball Posts Sweep At Minot Wednesday

The St. Cloud State baseball team swept Minot State in a pair of games Wednesday afternoon in North Dakota. The Huskies took game one 8-6 before winning game two 3-2 in ten innings.

Logan Swann led the Huskies offense in game one with a pair of hits and three runs batted in. Cal Giese improved to 8-2 on the season with six strong innings, and Miles Nablo picked up his fourth save of the season despite giving up a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Dominic Austing pitched well in game two, tossing 8.1 innings while striking out nine Beaver batters but picked up a no decision. Nablo picked up the win with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief.

The Huskies improve to 34-12 with the win and will host Bemidji State at Joe Faber Field on May 4th.