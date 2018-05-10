SCSU Baseball Decimates Winona State Wednesday

The St. Cloud State baseball team started off their NSIC Tournament run with a bang Wednesday night. The Huskies defeated Winona State 23-0 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The third-seeded Huskies charted two runs in the first and second innings before exploding for nine runs in the fifth inning and ten in the seventh.

Former Cathedral Crusader Bo Schmitz had a ridiculous game at the plate, going 4-5 with a home run, five runs scored and seven runs batted in . Caeden Harris was 3-5 with five runs batted in, while Mitch Mallek and Jackson Goplen each added three hits.

Another former Crusader, Dominic Austing, picked up the win for the Huskies. The junior allowed no runs on two hits and one walk with three strikeouts.