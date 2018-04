The St. Cloud State baseball team continued its very successful Arizona residency Wednesday with a 17-12 win over Northern State University. The Huskies are now 4-0 during their nine-game trip, and 9-0 overall this season.

The Huskies have outscored their opponents 70-23 in their four games in Tucson, and 105-39 in their nine games this year.

SCSU will play against Briar Cliff University at 10 a.m. Central time Thursday afternoon.