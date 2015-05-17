SCSU Advances To Regional Championship

ST. CLOUD -- The #1-seeded St. Cloud State Huskies baseball team will advance to the regional championship following a 5-4 win in extra innings over Minnesota State Mavericks on Saturday.

SCSU took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on RBIs by Reese Gregory and Kyle Lieser. The Huskies extended their lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning on a throwing error by the Mavericks -- one of five errors by Minnesota State for the game.

MSU was able to tie the game in the next two innings, kncoking SCSU starter Ryan Diers out of the game with the score tied at 3-3.

The Huskies were able to regain the lead on a home run by Lieser in the sixth inning, but were unable to keep it as the Mavericks again tied the score two innings later.

The game went into extra innings, as Gregory -- who pitched a complete game shutout on Friday -- kept MSU scoreless in 2 2/3 innings of relief to earn his 13th win of the season.

In the top of the 10th inning, Kyle Sorenson hit a sacrifice fly to give the Huskies a 5-4 lead and the eventual win.

The win leads to a Sunday afternoon rematch against Henderson State , who beat the Huskies in the opening game on Friday, with the winner going to the NCAA Division II baseball championships in North Carolina later this month.