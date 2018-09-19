Scott Underwood Show on AM 1390 Tonight

The Scott Underwood Show will air on AM 1390-Granite City Sports tonight from 6-7 p.m. live from the Green Mill. Voice of Husky Football J.W. Cox will host the show with SCSU football coach Scott Underwood.

St. Cloud State football is 2-1 on the season after falling for the first time last Thursday 41-17 at home against North Division rival Minnesota-Duluth. SCSU will hit the road and play at Northern State in Aberdeen, South Dakota Saturday at 1 p.m., pregame on WJON at 12:30 p.m.