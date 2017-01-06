Scar Dolls Skate to Support Wigs for Women

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud roller derby team is skating to support Wigs for Women at their playoff game this weekend.

The St. Cloud Area Roller Dolls (Scar Dolls) will be competing in their playoff game Saturday at River's Edge Convention Center in support of the Wigs for Women organization.

Wigs for Women helps raise funds to provide wigs for women who have experience hair loss usually due to cancer treatments.

The Scar Dolls is separated into two teams the Gargoyle Brigade and the Prowlers. Co-Captain of the Gargoyle's Trina Whitney (Treble Maker) says many of her teammates have personal ties to the organization and jumped at the chance to represent Wigs for Women.

"We have a committee of girls that run our charity, they go through the ones that are close to us, we have a couple girls that cancer has struck home for them, so choosing wigs for women was a pretty easy pick."

About 30 women are apart of the Scar Dolls. Saturday's bout begins at 7:00 p.m. and doors open at 5:30 p.m.

If you're interested in joining the team Whitney says they have a boot camp coming up.

"So currently we will be doing a boot camp over the summer, but if you're interested at all we do sometimes have some clinics or you're welcome to come and watch our practices if it's something you are interested in."