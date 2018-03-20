Sauk Rapids-Rice Send Off State Bound Basketball Team

SAUK RAPIDS -- The gym at Sauk Rapids-Rice high school was electric Tuesday afternoon as Storm Nation showed their support for their state bound Boy’s Basketball team.

This is the Storms first trip to the state tournament since 2003. Head Coach Derek Peterson says he’s proud of the hard work his team has put it.

“We have a lot of seniors who are leaders, a lot of the young guys stepped up. Those guys have worked hard and deserve every minute of this. I'm so proud of them."

Forward Cody Landwehr says the team had it’s ups and downs but found ways to overcome.

“We've had a lot of highs and lows this season, but we play really well together."

The Storm will face the #2 ranked Austin Packers at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus. Peterson says they just need to play their game.

“We need to make sure this game doesn't become a track meet. Our goal is to play really good defense, rebound and play at our pace. We do that we have a shot."

The city will escort the team bus out of town tonight at 7:00 p.m. starting at the high school.