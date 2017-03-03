Sauk Rapids-Rice Lost To Brainerd Friday
Brainerd -- On Friday night, the Brainerd Warriors defeated the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 75-56 in Brainerd. Leading the way for the Warriors was Michael Russell with 22 points.
Coming out of halftime Brainerd was leading 35-30 over Sauk Rapids. It was already a closely contested game and each team was looking to take control in the second half. Brainerd would ultimately was the team that took control, during the second half they take a double digit lead. They would go on to win 75-56. Leading the way for Sauk Rapids was Tyler Kranz with 17 points.
With the win Brainerd finishes the season at 11-15 and 8-8 in conference play. With the loss Sauk Rapids finishes the season 12-14 and 6-10 in conference play.