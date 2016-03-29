Sauk Rapids’ Prow Signs With Pittsburgh Penguins

Sauk Rapids native Ethan Prow has signed a two year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins organization. Prow finished his four year career with St. Cloud State in Saturday's loss to Ferris State in the NCAA tournament.

Prow scored 99 points in his career with the Huskies and is a top-ten finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the top college hockey player in the country.

Prow will report to the AHL's Wilkes-Barre Penguins for the remainder of this season.

Forward Kalle Kossilla is expected to sign with the Anaheim Ducks, per McKenzie.