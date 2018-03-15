Sauk Rapids Looks for State Berth Tonight

Dave Overlund

The Sauk Rapids-Rice boys basketball team plays Fergus Falls in Alexandria tonight at 7pm in the Section 8-3-A final.  The Storm are 20-8 while Fergus Falls is 22-6.  The two teams split their 2 regular season meetings with the home team winning both meetings. Sauk Rapids is seeded 2nd while Fergus Falls is the #1 seed.

Sauk Rapids has posted playoff wins over Sartell-St. Stephen and Detroit Lakes to get to this point.  Sauk Rapids-Rice is led by senior center Cody Landwehr.  Landwehr will play college basketball at Southwest Minnesota State.

