Sauk Rapids Coborn’s is Ready for Vikings Football

The Minnesota Vikings played a pre-season game over the weekend, losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 14-10. It was a rough game, with starting quarterback Kirk Cousins completing just three of eight passes for twelve yards.

The good news is that the Vikings will be out on the field redeeming themselves very soon as they take on the Seahawks Friday August 24th at US Bank Stadium. The first game of the regular season will be September 9th at US Bank Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers!

There's no denying that Purple Pride is washing over the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and even Coborn's is celebrating! I saw a pop display of the word "Skol" as I was checking out on Sunday evening. So in the words of every Vikings fan I know, "This is our year!". Skol Vikes!

Also the cheerleaders paid respect to the late Aretha Franklin at the game Saturday night! Check it out below!