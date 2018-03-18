Sauk Rapids, Cathedral Play At State Wednesday

The pairings were announced Saturday for the Boys Basketball state tournament. Cathedral is seeded 5th in Class AA and will play 4th seeded Esko Wednesday night at 8pm at Target Center. Hear the game on AM 1390-Granite City Sports.

Cathedral and Esko played in late February with Esko winning at home 59-56 on February 23. Cathedral is 25-5 and is making their 2nd straight state tournament appearance. The top seed in Class AA is Minnehaha Academy.