Sauerer K’s 13 In Cathedral Win

The Cathedral Crusaders beat Holdingford 3-1 Thursday night at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. The Crusaders advance to take on top-seeded Albany Friday afternoon at the MAC, while the Huskers fall to the loser's bracket.

Cathedral's Rudy Sauerer started the game by walking Huskers catcher Alex Lange, but then proceeded to strike out the next 11 batters he faced while protecting a 1-0 lead. Holdingford broke up the streak in the top of the fourth inning with a walk from Isaiah Folsom and an RBI double by Jordan Schmitz, which would prove to be the only hit produced by the Huskers on the night.

Sauerer finished the game with six innings pitched while allowing one run on one hit and five walks with 13 strikeouts. Brandon Hartung pitched the seventh inning to earn the save for CHS.