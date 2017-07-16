Sartell’s Champion Field Sees Big Donation From Twins, Cenex

SARTELL -- The Twins Community Fund and Cenex have donated $10,000 to help renovate Champion Field in Sartell.

Stephanie Johnson is the Senior Manager of Community Relations for the Twins. She says, the Twins know it's important to do things like this.

"It's important because one of the biggest part of getting kids involved in the game is giving them a safe and competitive place to play."

Bryan Brignac , Director of Marketing and Communications for Cenex says their proud to be a part of this.

"We're proud to partner with the Twins to give this money... we think there's nothing more vibrant in a community than summer baseball."

Champion Field will be getting a total of $500,000 worth of renovations starting August 1, 2018.

Champion Field is used for Sartell Varsity and JV, along with Legion and VFW Baseball. The Sartell Muskies and Stone Ponies also call Champion Field home.