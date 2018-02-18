Sartell Takes 1st Place in High Kick State Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sartell-Stephen took home their second state championship Saturday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Sabres earned their second-consecutive 1st place title in the High Kick Class AA division. Along with Sartell, St. Cloud Cathedral came in 4th place, earning one rank higher than the previous year's 5th place win.

ROCORI was also in the Class AA High Kick division but didn't place in the top 6. St. Cloud Tech competed in the Class AAA High Kick division but also didn't place in the top 6. Below you can see the final standings for the top 6 in both Class AA and AAA High Kick divisions.

Class AA

1. Sartell-St. Stephen

2. Totino-Grace, Fridley

3. Fairbault

4. St. Cloud Cathedral

5. Austin

6. Benilde-St. Margaret's, St. Louis Park

Class AAA

1. Eastview, Apple Valley

2. Wayzata

3. Lakeville North

4. Anoka

5. Chaska

6. Prior Lake