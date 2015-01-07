Sartell Students Tribute Bearson As Sabres Top Tech

Sartell Students sang "Happy Birthday" to the late Tom Bearson early in the second half of the Sabres' 50-37 boys basketball win over the visiting Tech Tigers. Tuesday would have been Bearson's 19th birthday.

Bearson was the victim of a homicide on September 20th near Fargo-Moorhead while he was a student at North Dakota State University. Bearson was a key starter for the Sabres basketball team before graduating in 2014, including a starting role on the team's 2013 state tournament team.

Ashli Gerdes

On the court, the Sabres scored 32 points in the second half after building an 18-16 lead at halftime over the Tigers. Sartell was led by senior Brandon Snoberger's 13 points.