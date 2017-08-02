Sartell-St. Stephen School District Names New Activities Director

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District have found a new Activities Director.

Jim Michaud will serves in the role of Interim Activities Director starting Wednesday.

Michaud worked as Activities Director in the St. Cloud School District at Apollo High School from 1994-2008. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Local Education and Activities Foundation.

Michaud replaces John Ross who is serving as the Associate Activities Director.