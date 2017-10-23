Sartell-St. Stephen Names New Activities Director

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District has a new Activities Director. The district announced Monday the hiring of Ryan Hauge .

Hauge worked as a social studies teacher, professional development trainer and head basketball coach and golf coach for the St. Francis School District.

He says he is humbled by the opportunity to serve the district.

"I look forward to working with our coaches, advisors and students to expand their leadership capabilities and ensure we serve the needs of all students."

Hauge will take over for Jim Michaud who is serving as the district's interim Activities Director.

His first day will begin on November 27th.