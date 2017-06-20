Sartell School District Expands Activities Department
SARTELL -- With the growth within the Sartell-St. Stephen school district, the school is adding a new staff position to oversee district student activities.
During Monday's school board meeting, the board approved creating an Associate Activities Director position, which they promoted current Activities Director John Ross to the role.
Starting this fall, Ross will manage activities at Sartell Middle School in addition to other duties, including potential expansion of 6th grade opportunities..
With the creation of the new position and current vacancy, the school board will begin a search for a K-12 Activities Director. They hope to fill the position by July 15th.