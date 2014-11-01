Sartell Sabres Win Section Championship

The Sartell Sabres and the Moorhead Spuds faced off in the Section 8 5A Championship. Jade Lawrence, of the Moorhead Spuds, rushed for a 64 yard Touchdown to give the Spuds the early lead. On the Sabres following drive, Darek Stachowski rushed for a 6 yard Touchdown, but the extra point was unsuccessful. The Sabres took the 12-7 lead in the second quarter as Darek Stachowski rushed for his second Touchdown of the game. After a Spuds turnover, Brandon Snoberger rushed for a 1 yard Touchdown to give the Sabres the 19-7 lead heading into halftime.

In the Sabres opening drive of the second half, Darek Stachowski rushed for his third Touchdown of the game. The Spuds quickly answered with a 55 yard Touchdown reception by Cody Dorow. After a turnover by the Sabres, Bailey Life connected with Cody Dorow for his second Touchdown, but Sabres still lead entering the 4th quarter 26-21. Jade Lawrence rushed for his second Touchdown of the game as the Spuds took the 27-26 lead late in the 4th quarter. With under 20 seconds remaining, Brandon Snoberger rushed for his second Touchdown of the game giving the Sabres the 34-27 lead.