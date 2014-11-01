Sartell Sabres Win Section Championship

The Sartell Sabres and the Moorhead Spuds faced off in the Section 8 5A Championship.  Jade Lawrence, of the Moorhead Spuds, rushed for a 64 yard Touchdown to give the Spuds the early lead.  On the Sabres following drive, Darek Stachowski rushed for a 6 yard Touchdown, but the extra point was unsuccessful. The Sabres took the 12-7 lead in the second quarter as Darek Stachowski rushed for his second Touchdown of the game.  After a Spuds turnover, Brandon Snoberger rushed for a 1 yard Touchdown to give the Sabres the 19-7 lead heading into halftime.

In the Sabres opening drive of the second half, Darek Stachowski rushed for his third Touchdown of the game.  The Spuds quickly answered with a 55 yard Touchdown reception by Cody Dorow.  After a turnover by the Sabres, Bailey Life connected with Cody Dorow for his second Touchdown, but Sabres still lead entering the 4th quarter 26-21.  Jade Lawrence rushed for his second Touchdown of the game as the Spuds took the 27-26 lead late in the 4th quarter.  With under 20 seconds remaining, Brandon Snoberger rushed for his second Touchdown of the game giving the Sabres the 34-27 lead.

The Sartell Sabres defeated the Moorhead Spuds 34-27 in the Section 8 5A Championship.

Stachowski Rushing Touchdown

Stachowski 2nd Rushing Touchdown

Snoberger Rushing Touchdown

Game Winning Touchdown

Filed Under: Football, High School Football, Sartell Sabres, Sports
Categories: football, high school sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top