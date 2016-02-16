Sartell Moves On With Win Over Tech

Saint Cloud -- After two periods the score was Saint Cloud Tech 3 and the Sartell Sabres 4. It was an exciting two periods so far with both teams scoring rapidly and Sartell's Mathew Michaud had a hat trick with the third goal coming half way through the second period.

In the third period both teams came out firing at both goals. The first goal in the period was scored by Tech's Lars Olson to tie up the game up at 4-4. Then no one would score until Sartell's Cullen Chisholm finally scored to make the game 5-4 in favor of Sartell. Sartell would score on a goal from Jordan Roller to make the score 6-4. But that would not be last goal of the night as Jack Hennemann would score a goal for Sartell to make the score 7-4. The goal by Hennemann would help seal the win for Sartell who moves on to play Cathedral on Saturday.