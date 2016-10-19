Sartell Keeps On Winning Wednesday

Saint Cloud -- At halftime the score was Sartell-St. Stephen 35 and Saint Cloud Apollo 6. Going into the second half Apollo was looking to get back into the game and hold Sartell. For Sartell they were looking to keep momentum on their side and not allow Apollo to come back in the game.

It would take till late in the third quarter before anyone would score. Sartell would be the first ones to score and that would make the score 42-6. Apollo would answer back on a 8 yard touchdown pass from Joey Atkinson to Jonh Sithamat to make the score 42-13.

Apollo would score late in the fourth quarter to make the score 42-21, that would be the final score. With the win Sartell finishes the regular season 5-3 and Apollo finishes the regular season 1-7. Sartell quarterback Chris Belling finishes the game 6-11, 106 yards and 1 touchdown. Apollo quarterback Joey Atkinson finishes the game 14-25, 164 yards, and 2 touchdowns.