Sartell Dominates In Playoff Win Against Brainerd

Photo - Dave Overlund

Brainerd -- At halftime Sartell was leading Brainerd 13-10. Sartell got the ball to start the second half and they were looking to start the second half in a big way. And they did and it started by having a big kickoff return from John Schmidt. Sartell continued to move down field and they capped it off by a 25 yard touchdown reception by Jake Lieberg to make the score 20-10.

Brainerd was looking to match Sartell's touchdown with one of their own. But unfortunately they were unable to move the ball down the field really well. Ultimately they tuned the ball over on downs.

Sartell would get the ball back and they would take their time to drive the ball down field. The drive was sealed with a Schmidt rushing touchdown to increase the lead to 27-10.

Brainerd got the ball to start the fourth quarter. And they did not waste time to move the ball down the field. They quickly got in the end zone by a 31 yard touchdown reception but a missed extra point made the game 27-16.

Just like Brainerd did, Sartell quickly made their way down field. It was capped off with a 67 yard touchdown reception by Lieberg extending their lead 34-16.

Brainerd would get the ball back. Again though they were unable to do anything with it as they were stopped by Sartell's defense.

Sartell would regain possession. They would march down the field and most importantly they take time off the clock. The march all they down to they end zone with a 4 yard touchdown run by Schmidt to make the score 41-16 to seal the victory. They will travel to play Moorhead this Saturday.

Sartell's quarterback Chris Belling finishes 10-16 for 244 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Brainerd's quarterback Hanson Devine finishes 10-18 for 125 yards.