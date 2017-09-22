Sartell Blown Out Friday

Saint Cloud -- The final score Tech 42 and Sartell 0 in the fourth game of the season.

At halftime the score was Tech 28 and Sartell 0. Going into the third quarter Tech was looking to keep control of the game. For Sartell they were looking at to get into rhythm and score to get some sort of momentum.

There wasn't much scoring in the second half. The only score in the third quarter came on a 4 yard touchdown run by Tech's Kendrik Osuorah to make the score 35-0 late in the third quarter. The only score in the fourth quarter and it would be on a 14 yard touchdown run by Tech's Troy Feddema to make the final score 42-0.

With the win Tech moves to 3-1 on the season and will travel to play Alexandria next Friday. With the loss Sartell moves to 0-4 on the season and will return home to play Sauk Rapids next Friday.

The player of the game was Tech's James Kaczor who finished the game with 68 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 22 receiving yards, and 1 touchdown.