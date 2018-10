It is Week 5 of the high school season tonight throughout the area. AM 1390-Granite City Sports will broadcast Sartell-St. Stephen (0-4) at Sauk Rapids-Rice (3-1). Kickoff at 7:00 p.m., pregame at 6:40 p.m. with Dave Overlund and Alex Svejkovsky.

Elsewhere:

Alexandria (2-2) at Tech (4-0) (Homecoming for Tech at SCSU)

Hutchinson at Apollo (3-1)

Cathedral (0-4) at Albany

Princeton at Rocori (0-4)

Foley at Milaca