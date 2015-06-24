Samardzija Shuts Down Twins Tuesday

The Twins' bats were silenced by Jeff Samardzija and the White Sox in a 6-2 loss Tuesday night at Target Field. Minnesota falls to 38-33 on the season and remains 3.5 games behind Kansas City in the American League Central.

Samardzija lasted seven innings and allowed just two runs on eight hits while striking out seven Twins. Eddie Rosario's solo home run in the first inning and Kurt Suzuki's RBI double in the fourth inning were the only blemishes on his ledger at the end of the night.

The Twins host the Sox again Wednesday afternoon before embarking on a road trip to Milwaukee beginning Friday. Phil Hughes will start for the Twins opposite the Sox Chris Sale. Pregame coverage on AM 1240 WJON begins at 11:30 AM.