Saint John’s University Named Top College in Minnesota by TIME

COLLEGEVILLE - A recent study listed Saint John's University as the top college in Minnesota.

The TIME Money report named Saint John's the best college in the state and the 25th best in the country. The magazine named the best state schools based on quality of education, affordability, graduation rates and post graduation careers.

The study says the school boasts a higher graduation rate. Nearly 80 percent of students graduate within six years, which is 12 percent higher than similar schools. Popular academic programs include global business leadership, biology and accounting.

TIME also mentions former beloved coach John Gagliardi and traditions like the Polar Plunge and Maple Syrup festival that make the campus a popular destination. The campus also received praise for being surrounded by forests and lakes.