Saint Cloud Apollo Routs Little Falls To Advance

Saint Cloud -- After the final whistle was blown the final score was Little Falls 21 and Saint Cloud Apollo 51.

Saint Cloud Apollo led 51-0 at halftime.

In the first half there were seven different Apollo players to score but in the third quarter there would be no Apollo players in the end zone. With the running clock and Apollo mainly playing with the reserves in Little Falls would be the only team to score. They would score on a four yard touchdown run by Mac Shanoff with 1:32 left in the quarter to make the score 7-51.

The first score of the fourth quarter would come from Little Falls with 9:49 left. They would score on a two yard touchdown run by Grant Litke to make the score 15-21 after a successful 2-point conversion. The final touchdown of the game would come with 1:58 left in the game. It would come from Little Falls on a 3 yard touchdown run by Grant Litke to make the final score 21-51. With the win Saint Cloud Apollo moves to 5-4 on the season and advances. With the loss Little Falls moves to 2-7 on the season.

The player of the game was Apollo's Logan Johnson who was 3-7 for 51 yards 2 passing touchdowns and 1 running touchdown.