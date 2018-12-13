Sacramento Scores At Will Against Wolves

The Sacramento Kings beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 141-130 Wednesday night in Northern California. The Timberwolves are now 13-15 on the season overall, including a 2-11 record away from home.

Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points to lead Minnesota in the loss, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 19 points and 11 rebounds. The Kings, who made a team-record 19 three-pointers in the win, were led by former Timberwolf Nemanja Bjelica's 25 points.

The Timberwolves will try to bounce back in Phoenix on Saturday night. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.