Rutgers beat the University of Minnesota men's basketball team 65-54 Wednesday night in the Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. The Gophers' season ends with losses in 14 of its last 16 games, and an overall record of 15-17.

New York native Isaiah Washington led the Gophers with 18 points in the loss, while senior Nate Mason added 12 points on 4-14 shooting. Rutgers was led by junior Corey Sanders with 23 points.

The Gophers end the season with a 4-14 record in Big Ten play.