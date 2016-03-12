Rubio’s Last-Second Shot Lifts Wolves Over Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK -- The Minnesota Timberwolves got a big shot from an unexpected source in the closing seconds of Friday night's 99-96 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Minnesota point guard Ricky Rubio hit a three-point shot with two-tenths of a second remaining to lift the Wolves past the division-leading Thunder. On the season, Rubio is shooting just under 37% from the field and just over 31% from three-point range.

Along with the game-winner, Rubio scored 13 points and dished out 12 assists, falling just two rebounds short of a triple-double.

The Thunder were led by stars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, who scored 28 and 26 points respectively, but the Wolves kept the remaining three Oklahoma City starters to just 10 points combined.

Minnesota was led by center Gorgui Dieng's 25 points and nine rebounds while leading scorer Andrew Wiggins added 20. Rookie sensation Karl-Anthony Towns posted another double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.