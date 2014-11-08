Rubio Ruled Out Indefinitely

MIAMI, FL -- An MRI on the ankle of Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio has revealed that he suffered a "significant sprain."

Rubio underwent the procedure earlier today (Saturday) in Miami after suffering the sprain late in the first half of last night's game in Orlando.

The Timberwolves have said that Rubio will be sidelined indefinitely.

Rubio signed a four-year $55 million contract extension last Friday.

Through the season's first five games, Rubio is averaging 9.4 points and 10 assists per game.