Rozek Leads Rox Rout Of Willmar Monday

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Willmar Stingers 9-1 Monday night in the opening round of the Northwoods League playoffs. The Rox advance to the North Division championship game for a third straight year.

Rox starter Aaron Rozek was fantastic in his first start since being named NWL pitcher of the year over the weekend. The lefty went seven innings and only allowed one run on seven hits with ten strikeouts while not issuing a single walk.

Daniel Schneeman and Matt Tarantino paced the St. Cloud offense with four-hit nights.

St. Cloud will play at Mankato on Tuesday night in a single-elimination playoff game. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.