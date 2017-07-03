Royals Top Twins; Sano, Santana Named All Stars

The Twins lost 6-2 Sunday in Kansas City to drop into a tie with the Royals for 2nd place in the American League Central. The Royals scored 3 runs in 3rd inning, 2 runs in 4th inning and 1 run in the 5th. The Twins scored their lone runs in the 5th inning.

Miguel Sano and Eduardo Escobar each had 2 hits for the Twins and both Robbie Grossman and Brian Dozier each had 1 hit and 1 RBI for Minnesota. Hector Santiago threw just 3 1/3 innings with 4 earned runs allowed to take the loss and drop to 4-8.

The Twins are 41-40 and are 3 games back of Cleveland for first place in the AL Central. The Twins will play at home against the L.A. Angels at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30.