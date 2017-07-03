Royals Top Twins; Sano, Santana Named All Stars
The Twins lost 6-2 Sunday in Kansas City to drop into a tie with the Royals for 2nd place in the American League Central. The Royals scored 3 runs in 3rd inning, 2 runs in 4th inning and 1 run in the 5th. The Twins scored their lone runs in the 5th inning.
Miguel Sano and Eduardo Escobar each had 2 hits for the Twins and both Robbie Grossman and Brian Dozier each had 1 hit and 1 RBI for Minnesota. Hector Santiago threw just 3 1/3 innings with 4 earned runs allowed to take the loss and drop to 4-8.
The Twins are 41-40 and are 3 games back of Cleveland for first place in the AL Central. The Twins will play at home against the L.A. Angels at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30.
Twins 3rd baseman Miguel Sano and pitcher Ervin Santana were both named to the AL All Star team as reserves. Sano is batting .272 with 20 homeruns and 58 RBIs. Santana has 10 wins with a 3.07 ERA in 111 1/3 innings.