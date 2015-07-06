Royals Take Sunday Win

The Royals beat the Twins 3-2 Sunday afternoon in Kansas City. The Twins are now 4.5 games behind the Royals in the American League Central.

Sunday's game saw the Twins debut of pitcher Ervin Santana, who wrapped up an 80 game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs over the weekend. Santana was stellar for Minnesota, lasting eight innings while allowing just two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out eight Royals.

The Twins took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a Miguel Sano RBI double, then led 2-0 thanks to an Aaron Hicks solo home run in the top of the third inning.

Kansas City made the score 2-1 with a Drew Butera RBI single in the bottom of the third inning, then tied the game on a solo home run from Alex Gordon in the fifth. Eric Hosmer's RBI double in the bottom of the ninth would prove to be the game-winner.

The Twins are now 43-39 on the season and are tied with the Baltimore Orioles for the second wild card spot in the American League. The Twins host the Orioles at Target Field Monday night. Pregame coverage on AM 1240 begins at 6:30.