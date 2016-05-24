Royals Romp Over Twins Monday

The Kansas City Royals beat the Twins 10-4 Monday night at Target Field in the first game of a three game series. With the loss, Minnesota falls to 11-33 on the season.

Twins starting pitcher Ricky Nolasco allowed six runs on eight hits in just 2.2 innings of work. Joe Mauer had a solo home run in the first inning, an opposite-field shot to left field.

Salvador Perez paced the Kansas City offense with five hits, and Omar Infante drove in three runs.

The Twins host the Royals again Tuesday night at Target Field. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.