KANSAS CITY, KS -- The Minnesota Twins took on the Kansas City Royals last (Satruday) night.

The Royals defeated the Twins 7-0.

Ian Kennedy held the Twins to five hits. Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain hit home runs in the fourth inning.

Minnesota will take on the Royals again this (Sunday) afternoon at 12:40 p.m. Tune into AM 1240 WJON for full coverage of the game.