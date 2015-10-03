Royals Deal Blow to Twins Playoff Hopes

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Kansas City Royals struck a damaging blow to the Twins postseason hopes with a 3-1 victory at target Field Friday night.

Ben Zobrist had an RBI double in the 8th inning against struggling All-Star Glen Perkins.

Ervin Santana allowed two earned runs on four hits through seven innings. Joe Mauer had two hits in the loss.

The Twins are 83-77 on the year and are two games back in the American league Wildcard race.