Rox Win Championship

BATTLE CREEK - The St. Cloud Rox are the 2017 Northwoods League Summer Collegiate World Series champions.

The Rox defeated the Battle Creek Bombers 5-3 Saturday night to win the best of 3 series.

St. Cloud opened the scoring in a big way in the 5th inning. Ricardo Sanchez singled and drove in Mason Mamarella . A few batters later Keaton Kringlen singled to left and drove in Shelby Lackey . Matthew Tarantino smashed a two-run ground a rule double and put the Rox up 4-0 in mid way through the 5th inning.

Battle Creek would answer back with a couple runs of it's own in the bottom of the 5th making the score 4-2 heading into the 6th inning.

In the 6th St. Cloud's Cameron Eden hit a solo-home run a the put the Rox up 5-2.

Battle Creek would answer in the bottom of the 6th with a run of their own.

Rox pitching and great defense stifled the Bombers for the final three innings and St. Cloud won 5-3.

The winning pitcher for the Rox is Jake Stevenson . He went 5 2/3 innings giving up two earned runs on eight hits and on strikeout. Jackson Rose earned the save for St. Cloud.