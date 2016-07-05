Rox Win Big Tuesday

Rockford -- The Saint Cloud Rox won 10-4 against the Rockford Rivets Tuesday night at Rivets Stadium. The Rox are now 24-11 on the season.

The Rox are currently tied for first in the North division and if the Eua Claire Express loose tonight the Rox will be the first half champs. Saint Cloud is also 7-3 in their last 10 games.

The Saint Cloud Rox return home for a two game series against the Eau Claire Express Wednesday night at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with pregame scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on AM 1390 The Fan.