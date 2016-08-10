Rox Win And Are Tied For First Place Wednesday

Rochester -- The Saint Cloud Rox defeated the Rochester Honkers 4-3 Wednesday night at Mayo Field. With the win the Rox move into a tie for first place in the North Division with the Mankato MoonDogs. The Rox move to 21-11 during the second half of the season. They also improve to 45-22 overall on the season.

Rox pitcher Dan Metzdorf started the game and pitched 6.0 innings while allowing one run, and Collin Strall picked up the win by pitching 2.2 innings and just allowed one hit.

The Rox return home to play a two game series against the Madison Mallards at Joe Faber Field Thursday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 The Fan with the start of the game at 7:05 p.m. and pregame at 6:35 p.m.