Rox Win 5th Straight, Beat Duluth 7-4

DULUTH - The St. Cloud Rox have now won five straight after a 7-4 victory over the Duluth Huskies at Wade Stadium on Saturday.

The Rox offense picked up four runs in the third inning to lead off the scoring, St. Cloud tallied 12 hits during the contest.

Austin Caspersen turned in a great start for the Rox, allowing only one run during eight innings.

The Rox are now just one-half game out of first place in the North Division's second half with an 8-4 record. They'll finish their series with the Huskies on Sunday night at 5:05 p.m (Pregame at 4:35 on AM1390 The Fan).