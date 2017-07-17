Rox Walk-Off Winners Against Willmar Sunday

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Willmar Stingers 2-1 Sunday evening at Joe Faber Field. The Rox enter the all star break at 4-8 on the second half of the season, and 29-19 overall.

Keaton Kringlen paced the Rox offense with a three-hit game, and Daniel Schneeman finished 1-2 on the evening. Five St. Cloud pitchers combined to hold the Stingers to one run on six hits and just one walk.

The Rox are back in action on Thursday against the Duluth Huskies at Joe Faber Field. The Rox can be heard all season long on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.